Sunday Nov 27 2022
Anurag Kashyap gets candid about battling depression

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Anurag Kashyap revealed that he went to rehab thrice, and this was around the time his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap was getting sexual assault threats. 

Kashyap went off Twitter back in 2019 when his daughter started receiving sexual assault threats. The reason was all the negativity he had to encounter on daily basis.

Recalling the hard times, he said, "This was the time I went off Twitter because my daughter started getting trolled, getting rape threats and she started getting anxiety attacks… So, I went off Twitter in August 2019 and I went to Portugal. I was shooting this (Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat) in London.”

He further continued, “And then, when the whole Jamia Millia thing happened, I came back to India. I was like, ‘I can’t bear it that no one is speaking up’. I started speaking (on Twitter) again.”

Discussing the impact his daughter had due to constant bullying, he said, "I have an amazing daughter. She really is out there expressing herself but her anxiety bothers me. And her anxiety started after those threats and things like that. Her anxiety like literally made me drop everything and run to the US, and she came back here. Other than her anxiety issues, she is just amazing."

