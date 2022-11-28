 
Monday Nov 28 2022
'Donald Trump was really impressed with Nick Fuentes': Kanye West

Monday Nov 28, 2022

White nationalist Nick Fuentes has become a source of contention between two friends, Donald Trump and Kanye West.

Trump denied ever knowing Fuentes, but Ye insisted that "he was really impressed by him."

According to The Hill, the former president clarified his position on Truth Social about the dinner with disgraced rapper and a known white nationalist and a Holocaust denier.

"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else," Trump wrote, "and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed 'advice.'"

"He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn't know, the other a political person who I haven't seen in years," the former president added. "I told him don't run for office, a total waste of time, can't win. Fake News went CRAZY!"

However, Trump claimed the meeting with Fuentes was accidental; however, close aides seemingly not buying the idea.

As Chris Christie and Trump's ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, were among those slamming Trump's actions

