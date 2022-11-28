IHC dismisses 13 cases filed against PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a press conference. — APP/File

Justice Jahangiri accepts Gandapur's petition for dismissal of cases.

Cases were filed for violence on May 25 march, protest against ECP decision to disqualify Imran Khan.

SHOs, investigating officers appear in court.

The Islamabad High Court on Monday dismissed 13 cases filed against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur for violence during the May 25 march and protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify party chief Imran Khan.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri accepted Gandapur's petition for the dismissal of cases against him. However, two of the pleas were withdrawn by the PTI leader's lawyer.

Station house officers and investigating officers of about 15 police stations in Islamabad appeared in the court.

During the hearing, Justice Jahangiri issued the order on the PTI leader's petitions. When the high court serves notice, one should be unable to sleep at night, the justice said while taking a jibe at the police.



Cases

On May 28, the Islamabad Police registered cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar following riots in the federal capital during the march.

Apart from the top brass, Gandapur, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, and Raja Khurram Nawaz were also named in the first information reports (FIRs).

The cases were registered over blocking of roads, disrupting state affairs, attacking police personnel and damaging property. The police had registered cases at the Aabpara, Kohsar, Tarnol, Lohi Bhair, Ramna, Bhara Kahu and secretariat police stations.

The cases were also filed against PTI leaders after they protested against the ECP's decision to disqualify the former prime minister in Toshakhana reference.