Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC dismisses 13 cases filed against PTI's Ali Amin Gandapur

By
Awais Yousafzai

Monday Nov 28, 2022

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a press conference. — APP/File
  • Justice Jahangiri accepts Gandapur's petition for dismissal of cases.
  • Cases were filed for violence on May 25 march, protest against ECP decision to disqualify Imran Khan. 
  • SHOs, investigating officers appear in court. 

The Islamabad High Court on Monday dismissed 13 cases filed against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur for violence during the May 25 march and protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify party chief Imran Khan.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri accepted Gandapur's petition for the dismissal of cases against him. However, two of the pleas were withdrawn by the PTI leader's lawyer.

Station house officers and investigating officers of about 15 police stations in Islamabad appeared in the court.

During the hearing, Justice Jahangiri issued the order on the PTI leader's petitions. When the high court serves notice, one should be unable to sleep at night, the justice said while taking a jibe at the police.

Cases

On May 28, the Islamabad Police registered cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar following riots in the federal capital during the march. 

Apart from the top brass, Gandapur, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul,  and Raja Khurram Nawaz were also named in the first information reports (FIRs). 

The cases were registered over blocking of roads, disrupting state affairs, attacking police personnel and damaging property. The police had registered cases at the Aabpara, Kohsar, Tarnol, Lohi Bhair, Ramna, Bhara Kahu and secretariat police stations. 

The cases were also filed against PTI leaders after they protested against the ECP's decision to disqualify the former prime minister in Toshakhana reference. 

Decision to become 'apolitical' will help enhance army's 'prestige': Gen Bajwa

PDM springs in action to counter PTI's move to dissolve Punjab, KP assemblies

Legal fraternity's take on dissolution of provincial assemblies

Federal minister rules out general elections before August next year

Six die, seven injured as jeep plunges into ravine in AJK

Won't 'wait a minute' to dissolve assembly if Imran Khan orders, CM Punjab vows

IG Sindh admits police negligence in Perween Rahman murder case

Pakistan urges world to step up against climate change

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza takes charge as CJCSC

Altaf to go against former devotees over seven properties at UK High Court

Pakistan urges India to inquire 2002 Godhra incident

Netizens mock Imran Khan's remarks about Imran Ismail's narrow escape from gunshots

