Monday Nov 28 2022
Monday Nov 28, 2022

Katrina Kaif joins ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ bandwagon, video goes viral

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has joined viral ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja’ bandwagon after she attended a wedding ceremony in Jodhpur on Sunday without husband Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif made a rare appearance at a wedding of one of her beauty brand partners.

Later, she turned to Instagram and shared a couple of adorable photos and a short video with viral song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja’ playing in the background, leaving fans stunned.

In the stunning photos and video, the Tiger 3 actress can be seen wearing a greyish-silver coloured sequined sheer saree.

She posted the pictures with caption, “Aaj Ka din” with a white heart emoji.

In the other post, Katrina posted the video wherein she can be seen standing by the palace boundary overlooking the open area and captioned it with the viral song, “Mera dil yeh pukaare aaja (my heart is calling, please come).”

Vicky Kaushal was the first to react to Katrina Kaif’s video.

