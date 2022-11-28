 
Monday Nov 28 2022
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’ first trailer glimpses intense plot: Watch

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Paramount+ dropped the first trailer for 1923, a Yellowstone origin story, during Sunday's episode of the parent series on Paramount Network, per People.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gave viewers a new look at their characters Jacob and Cara Dutton.

Following another generation of Duttons in the titular year, the spin-off is set during "the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," according to a plot synopsis from Paramount+.

According to The Collider, James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) established the family ranch in Montana forty years ago but only ten years later, in 1893, James lost his life chasing horse thieves.

Now his brother Jacob (Harrison Ford) is managing the ranch with the assistance of his wife Cara (Helen Mirren), his nephew John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale), and John's son Jack. The new generation of Duttons are establishing a life for themselves in Paradise Valley, which isn’t really a paradise.

1923, much like Yellowstone, continues the story of the Dutton family as they fight over land and power within the family.

Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Ford and Mirren, other cast members include James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., Jacob Dutton’s oldest nephew, and his right-hand man. Marley Shelton is playing Emma Dutton, wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton, who is portrayed by Darren Mann.

