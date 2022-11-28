Kate Middleton, Prince William super excited for US trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly super excited for their first trip to US since 2014 when the royal couple visited New York City.



Kate and William will fly to US for a three-day trip culminating on Friday.

The Mirror UK, quoting a royal source said, “The prize has become the Prince’s Super Bowl moment of the year.”

According to Daily Mail, Kate Middleton and Prince William, who are undertaking their first overseas visit since receiving the Prince and the Princess of Wales titles, are ‘hugely excited’ about the trip and see it as a key moment in forging their own paths as working royals.

Meanwhile, the Prince has announced a star studded line-up for his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

As per details, Annie Lennox, Chloe Halle and Ellie Goulding will perform at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony as Billie Eilish leads the musical lineup.