Monday Nov 28 2022
Vicky Kaushal says he is an experienced background dancer, proves with picture

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Vicky Kaushals upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera is set to release on December 16 on Disney+ Hotstar
The Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal recently, through a social media post, revealed that he is an experienced background dancer.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Vicky posted a throwback picture from his childhood where he could be seen performing on the stage in the background. The picture is most probably from his school days.

He shared the adorable photo and wrote: “Background mein dance karne ka bohot experience hai life mein! #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar Dec 16.”

Previously in an interview, Vicky also unveiled that his wife Katrina Kaif is very well aware of his fun side and that she is very excited to watch his upcoming comedy-thriller film Govinda Naam Mera.

Vicky added: “I actually did not get the time to talk to her. When I left my house to come here, I did not have the trailer with me to show her but I am assuming she has seen it already. I am yet to speak to her about it. I am also very excited to know.”

“She is looking forward to this film as she has also been telling me to explore this fun side because she knows about this fun-Vicky side a lot. Whoever knows me knows of this fun side, because I am inherently that person who just wants to have fun all the time. She is really excited about watching the movie, added the Sanju actor.”

As per IndiaToday, Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. 

