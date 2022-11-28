 
Showbiz
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Preity Zinta shares personal favorite scene from 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Take a look

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Kal Ho Na Ho completes 19 years today
'Kal Ho Na Ho' completes 19 years today 

Earlier today, Preity Zinta shared one of the iconic and her personal favourite scenes from the film Kal Ho Na Ho as it turned 19 today. 

Preity shared the scene on her Instagram and wrote: “Remembering Kal Ho Na Ho on its anniversary this Thanksgiving weekend. This is one of my favourite scenes from the film cuz multiple pages of dialogue were shot in One big take. Later a few close-ups were added.”

She further wrote: “This scene is all about gratitude & appreciating what we have in our present. This was my saddest happy film. So grateful to have the opportunity to be part of films & cinema I enjoy & believe in #KalHoNaHo #Gratitude #Thanksgiving #Weekend #Ting.”

Check out the scene:

In this iconic scene, Shah Rukh Khan explains Preity Zinta the art of living and asks her to learn to live in the present.

Kal Ho Na Ho is a Karan Johar’s directorial film that features a whole lot of talented actors including; Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan.

