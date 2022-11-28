 
Sania Mirza rocks long black cape in new Instagram pictures

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza never fails to impress her fans and followers on social media with her amazing dressing sense and looks.

The star player took to Instagram on Monday to post another gorgeous picture, leaving her fans admiring her beauty.

In pictures, Sania rocked a long black cape with lace detailing on the shoulders and bodice. The sides of the outfit featured a crinkled design to add some extra elegance.

She wore stilettos while tying her hair in a low bun. Sania paired the outfit with emerald green earrings and minimal gold bracelets.

The pictures garnered over 71,000 likes and thousands of comments within six hours. 

Although Mirza has been posting regularly on social media, where she boasts a massive following, the tennis star has remained tight-lipped about the rumours surrounding her divorce from Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

