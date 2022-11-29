 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022



Meghan Markle to write 'fuelling' book against Royals, will bring 'every body down'




Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Meghan Markle is waiting to drop her own biography after Prince Harry releases his memoir.

The Duchess of Sussex is allegedly waiting for the right time when she can drag the Royal Family in an explosive movie.

A source close to the couple tells National Enquirer that the mother-of-two is 'fuelled' with the desire to get back at her in-laws.

"It's just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what's left of her and [Prince] Harry's relationship with King Charles III" and what else they can still benefit from "the monarchy in terms of titles and fringe benefits."

The insider added: "The feeling at this point is there's little to lose and she may as well go ahead— and the process is already quietly underway! It goes without saying that her book won't pull any punches."

The source further claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's memoir will be a "nightmare" for the royals. 

She has plans to harm "all those who have stood in her way or made life difficult" for her and Prince Harry.

The insider, however, adds that she is "figuring out exactly what she wants to share and how it will all tie in to her and Harry's big picture."

But Meghan Markle is "forging ahead with getting a bulk of it written and prepared quietly and informally for now."

As a "gifted writer", Meghan is also pondering over writing the book herself.

