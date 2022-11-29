 
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' rules Billboards 200 charts for fourth week

Taylor Swift has set new popularity records with the release of her 10th studio album Midnights.

The Anti-Hero singer’s latest album has remained on the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts for a fourth nonconsecutive week, Billboard reported.

On Sunday, Billboard stated, “Of Midnights’ 177,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 118,000 (down 16%, equaling 155.8 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 57,000 (down 4%) and SEA units comprise 2,000 (down 49%).”

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss was at No. 2 on the charts, while Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti came in at No. 3 spot.

Swift’s success continues on the top harts as no major releases were announced to challenge it.

Moreover, the Bad Blood singer’s fans also continue to book tickets to her upcoming “Eras Tour” U.S. dates that it completely crashed Ticketmaster earlier this month.

Swift also addressed the fiasco and shared a lengthy statement, saying, there were a “multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets.”

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really [expletive] me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” she added.

