BTS' Jungkook 'Dreamers' lands top spot on Billboard sales chart

BTS youngest member Jungkook achieves another milestone with its recently released FIFA cup official soundtrack Dreamers, securing the first rank on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.



On November 29, Allkpop reported that BTS' star single Dreamers debuted at No. 1 position on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart in the United States.

With this achievement, it became the first song of the FIFA cup to soar to the top place in Billboard’s Digital Song Sales in history.

The 25-year-old singer performed his highly-anticipated single Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 20.

Jungkook is the first artist in history who performed solo at an international tournament after Ricky Martin in 1998.