Kanye West almost RUN INTO former pals Jay-Z & Beyonce: Report

Jay Z and Beyonce nearly missed a run-in, as former pal, Kanye West, unexpectedly showed up at the famed Italian spot.

As per RadarOnline, the power couple was at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, Ye showed up with with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos. A source added the groups did not dine together.

Also, whether the A-list pair saw their former friend or stopped by to say hello has yet to be confirmed.

Previously it was reported West had been under the scanner after he visited Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago with a white nationalist/holocaust denier for dinner.

Ye said he asked Trump to be his running mate in 2024, which was not received well by the former president. Later, Trump claimed not to know who Fuentes was. Initially, sources close to the ex-president denied the meeting ever took place but later backtracked.

"Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about," Trump added.