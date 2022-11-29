 
Balenciaga posts another apology after Kim Kardashian’s remarks

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has posted another apology following Kim Kardashian’s remarks that she was "re-evaluating" ties after controversial ads.

Reality show star and social media titan Kim Kardashian said she is "re-evaluating" her involvement with Balenciaga.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," Kardashian, a celebrity ambassador for the brand, wrote on Instagram Sunday night, adding that she had spent the last few days talking with the Balenciaga team "to understand for myself how this could have happened."

"The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society -- period," she wrote.

"As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand," the star posted to her account.

Last week, Balenciaga posted an apology on its own Instagram account.

"Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms," the post said.

They then posted another apology, saying: "We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot."

The New York Post reported that Balenciaga had filed a $25 million lawsuit against production company North Six and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins.

For Balenciaga, who apologized again on Monday following Kardashian´s comments, the controversy comes at a bad time.

It had ended its partnership with Kardashian´s ex-husband, rapper and designer Kanye West, last month after West, also known as Ye, posted an anti-Semitic tweet and appeared at a Paris fashion show wearing a shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter," a rebuke to the Black Lives Matter racial equality movement. (Web Desk/AFP)

