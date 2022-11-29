 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Reuters

Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority

By
Reuters

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority
Disney CEO Iger makes profitable streaming a priority

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger has said that one of his top priorities is to make the company's streaming business profitable.

Iger is responsible for Disney's all-in embrace of streaming, and the launch of its marquee service, Disney+, but he acknowledged the measurement of success has changed. Wall Street investors now focus on profitability, not merely subscriber gains.

"Instead of chasing (subscribers) with aggressive marketing and aggressive spend on content, we have to start chasing profitability," Iger told a town-hall meeting on the company's Burbank, California.

"In order to achieve that, we have to take a very, very hard look at our cost structure across our businesses."

Disney joins a number of media companies seeking to grow their streaming services without sacrificing its film or television businesses.

The board announced it had installed Iger as chief executive on Nov. 20 after removing his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek, who had lost the support of senior staff.

"Filled with gratitude and excitement to be back @WaltDisneyCo!," Iger tweeted on Monday with a picture of the company's headquarters.

More From Entertainment:

Pusha T feels 'disappointed' by Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

Pusha T feels 'disappointed' by Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments
Balenciaga posts another apology after Kim Kardashian’s remarks

Balenciaga posts another apology after Kim Kardashian’s remarks
Will Smith on 'Emancipation' boycott: 'I would respect that'

Will Smith on 'Emancipation' boycott: 'I would respect that'
Meghan Markle helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless women

Meghan Markle helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless women
Mindy Kaling recalls moment she ‘fell in love’ with Anne Hathaway

Mindy Kaling recalls moment she ‘fell in love’ with Anne Hathaway
Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair
Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit

Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit
Kanye West almost RUN INTO former pals Jay-Z & Beyonce: Report

Kanye West almost RUN INTO former pals Jay-Z & Beyonce: Report
Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'

Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'
Miley Cyrus' mother Tish moves on with Dominic Purcell after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish moves on with Dominic Purcell after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’

Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’