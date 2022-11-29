 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Arjun Rampal celebrates birthday on Yacht arranged by girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Arjun Rampal was previously married to Mehr Jesia
Actor Arjun Rampal celebrates his birthday on a yacht along with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, daughter Myra Rampal and some close friends.

Both Myra and Gabriella shared inside pictures from the white-themed birthday party. The birthday bash was hosted by Arjun’s girlfriend.

Gabriella shared a series of pictures from the special evening. In the first photo, the two lovebirds posed together for the camera; Arjun dressed in a white outfit while Gabriella wore a pastel green cutout gown.

In the second photo, Arjun enjoys a boat ride with a bunch of his friends. In another picture, he can be seen dancing his heart out on the boat surrounded by a beautiful view.

The caption on the post read: “I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on. Thank you to all of our loved one for being there.”

See pictures:

As per PinkVilla, she posted a video on Rampal’s birthday which had a montage of their good memories and wrote: “The irony of wishing you on social media is not lost , but for me this is more of an appreciation post . I couldn’t think of a more apt song for one of few humans I’ve met in my life that is the true definition of authentic, I’m inspired each day by your sheer dedication , focus and most of all unflinching nature that you go through life with ."

"There isn’t anyone like you , and that’s because you truly do it your way “ and for that , you should be proud .Happy birthday my love, things are only getting better."

