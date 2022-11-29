Arjun Rampal celebrates birthday on Yacht arranged by girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal was previously married to Mehr Jesia

Actor Arjun Rampal celebrates his birthday on a yacht along with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, daughter Myra Rampal and some close friends.

Both Myra and Gabriella shared inside pictures from the white-themed birthday party. The birthday bash was hosted by Arjun’s girlfriend.

Gabriella shared a series of pictures from the special evening. In the first photo, the two lovebirds posed together for the camera; Arjun dressed in a white outfit while Gabriella wore a pastel green cutout gown.

In the second photo, Arjun enjoys a boat ride with a bunch of his friends. In another picture, he can be seen dancing his heart out on the boat surrounded by a beautiful view.

The caption on the post read: “I’m only throwing parties on yachts from now on. Thank you to all of our loved one for being there.”

See pictures:

As per PinkVilla, she posted a video on Rampal’s birthday which had a montage of their good memories and wrote: “The irony of wishing you on social media is not lost , but for me this is more of an appreciation post . I couldn’t think of a more apt song for one of few humans I’ve met in my life that is the true definition of authentic, I’m inspired each day by your sheer dedication , focus and most of all unflinching nature that you go through life with ."



"There isn’t anyone like you , and that’s because you truly do it your way “ and for that , you should be proud .Happy birthday my love, things are only getting better."