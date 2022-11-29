Varun Dhawan in talks with Anees Bazmee for an action comedy film

 
Varun Dhawan is reported to be in talks with director Aneez Bazmee to star in his next action comedy film next year, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, Varun Dhawan will soon work with well-known filmmaker Anees Bazmee in an action comedy film. This will be the first time that Varun and Anees will work together on a film. Reports say that Varun is very excited about the film and will close the deal with Anees soon.

A source told PinkVilla, "Varun and Anees are in talks to team up for the first time next year. Anees has been working to develop a one of its kind action comedy, and Varun has shown interest in this subject because it’s unique yet an out-and-out entertainer."

The source further added, "He is waiting to hear the final narration and once that happens, the team would proceed to do the paperwork."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.

