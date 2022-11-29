 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to Karan Johar for comparing her outfit with a chair

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to Karan Johar for comparing her outfit with a chair
Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to Karan Johar for comparing her outfit with a chair

Farah Khan and Karan Johar took to Instagram to post a reel together in which they are seen trolling each other's outfits. Farah gives a hilarious reply to Karan for comparing her outfit with a chair, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Farah and Karan roasted each other's outfits in their latest reel. Seeing Farah wear a magenta suit, Karan trolled her and called her 'meticulous' for pairing with a chair. To which, Farah replied, "And what about you? This many sofas ka jacket you are wearing.”

Karan defended his outfit saying it is 'couture.' Farah twists it and calls it 'kutti-aur.' Farah posted the reel with the caption, "When Karu met Faru.. The reel u never knew u needed!!#karah.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release in February next year.

More From Showbiz:

Anees Bazmee says he is still deciding on directing 'Hera Pheri 3'

Anees Bazmee says he is still deciding on directing 'Hera Pheri 3'
Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was scared to tell people about her epilepsy

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was scared to tell people about her epilepsy
Varun Dhawan in talks with Anees Bazmee for an action comedy film

Varun Dhawan in talks with Anees Bazmee for an action comedy film
Malaika Arora reveals Arhaan Khan will feature 'Moving in with Malaika' show

Malaika Arora reveals Arhaan Khan will feature 'Moving in with Malaika' show
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 11

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' stays unstoppable at the box office on Day 11
Variety includes Saim Sadiq in list of 'Directors to Watch for 2023'

Variety includes Saim Sadiq in list of 'Directors to Watch for 2023'
Yami Gautam pens 'Thank You' note to fans for sending love on her birthday

Yami Gautam pens 'Thank You' note to fans for sending love on her birthday
Ranbir Kapoor to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea IFF

Ranbir Kapoor to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea IFF
Karisma Kapoor grooves to her song 'Le Gyi', leaves fans nostalgic

Karisma Kapoor grooves to her song 'Le Gyi', leaves fans nostalgic
Arjun Rampal celebrates birthday on Yacht arranged by girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal celebrates birthday on Yacht arranged by girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades
Mahira Khan, Quick Style shake a leg on 'Morey Saiyaan' together: See video

Mahira Khan, Quick Style shake a leg on 'Morey Saiyaan' together: See video
Giorgia Andriani spills the beans on marriage plans with boyfriend Arbaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani spills the beans on marriage plans with boyfriend Arbaz Khan