Farah Khan gives a befitting reply to Karan Johar for comparing her outfit with a chair

Farah Khan and Karan Johar took to Instagram to post a reel together in which they are seen trolling each other's outfits. Farah gives a hilarious reply to Karan for comparing her outfit with a chair, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Farah and Karan roasted each other's outfits in their latest reel. Seeing Farah wear a magenta suit, Karan trolled her and called her 'meticulous' for pairing with a chair. To which, Farah replied, "And what about you? This many sofas ka jacket you are wearing.”

Karan defended his outfit saying it is 'couture.' Farah twists it and calls it 'kutti-aur.' Farah posted the reel with the caption, "When Karu met Faru.. The reel u never knew u needed!!#karah.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to make his direction comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which would star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release in February next year.

