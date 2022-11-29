Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she appears on FINAL episode of Celebrity Juice

Holly Willoughby looked stunning as she appeared on the final episode of Celebrity Juice with her co-star and pal Fearne Cotton.

The presenter and the radio host, both 41, reunited with the show's host Keith Lemon and the current captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore on Tuesday.

Holly shared stunning snaps of their reunion on her Instagram following the evening, where she sported a Keith-inspired blue and black striped suit.



Holly huddled together with Keith, whose real name is Leigh Francis, 48, and Fearne for a sweet selfie as they enjoyed the send-off for the show which launched in 2008