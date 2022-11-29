 
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Anees Bazmee says he is still deciding on directing 'Hera Pheri 3'

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Film director Anees Bazmee revealed in a recent interview that he is approached by the makers to direct Hera Pheri 3 however he still has not decided whether he would pursue the film or not, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Anees shared that he is in talks with Hera Pheri 3's producer Firoz Nadiadwala and the team for the film. However, due to his work commitments, Anees is still figuring out whether he will be able to direct this film or not.

Anees said, "It’s true that the makers (producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others) want me to do the film but I have a couple of things (projects) that I am looking forward to. Once I figure them out, things will be clearer."

He further added, "I am writing two films, which I plan to do during the next year. However, no cast has been finalised yet."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anees Bazmee's last directed film Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 released in theatres this year and was a super hit.

