Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Evans Peters dishes out details about ‘intense prep’ he did for Jeffrey Dahmer

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Evan Peters has recently opened up about his “intense preparation” to capture the real essence of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer character in Ryan Murphy’s DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“He has such a distinct voice and that dialect,” said Peters in a conversation with Murphy on Monday via E! News.

The actor continued, “I worked with dialect coaches and then created this 45-minute audio composite that I listened to every day to stay in the accent, but also to really get into the mindset for the day and all the scenes we were shooting.”

“I tried to attempt to understand what he was thinking and going through. I just tried to stay in it because it was too hard to go in and out of it,” explained the 35-year-old.

Murphy chimed in and mentioned that he suggested Peters to watch a 1994 Dahmer interview with NBC's Stone Phillips for the reference.

To this, the actor responded, “I watched as much as I could. I studied how he moved. He had a very straight back. He didn't move his arms when he walked.”

Murphy further shared that Peters wanted it to be as real as possible so he would “wear lead weights around his hands to work on Dahmer’s distinct posture”.

The actor remarked, “In the beginning it was important for me to get how that felt.”

Peters also revealed that he took time off after he finished filming this movie.

“I haven't worked since we shot this. I tried to really shake it all off,” he added.

