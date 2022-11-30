Babar Azam says idealises AB de Villiers

Skipper Babar Azam talking to former English captain Nasser Hussain in an exclusive interview. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

Babar Azam says he modelled his shots after AB de Villiers.

Says his father played a vital role in helping him learn cricket.

Heinvites guestss to enjoy the hospitality of the nation.

The skipper of Pakistan's national cricket team, Babar Azam, said that former South African captain AB de Villiers is his ideal cricketer and that he used to emulate him while playing shots.

"Watching AB de Villiers play on television, I used to practice hitting shots like him," he told former English captain Nasser Hussain in an exclusive interview on Tuesday ahead of the Test series against England.

Babar Azam said that his father played a vital role in his playing cricket. "My father supported me a lot," he said.

He said, "In my childhood, my father used to take me to the cricket ground. He played a crucial role in my learning the game. He monitored my performance."

Babar Azam said that after playing under-19 cricket in Australia, he was confident of making a place in the country's national team.

The captain said that he welcomed the English team to Pakistan. He said he is excited about the historic Test series against England. He invited the English players to examine the conditions in Pakistan and enjoy the hospitality the country offers.

The English cricket team has arrived in Pakistan after 17 years to play the Test series. The English cricket board has announced the playing eleven for the Pindi Test.

The three-match Test series will begin on December 1.