 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith says 'horrific' Oscars slap came after 'father beat up his mother'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Will Smith is opening up about the real reason he felt the urge to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The actor, who is now banned from the highly coveted awards, says it was 'bottled up' emotions that led him to that the decision.

Speaking to Trevor Noah during the promotions of his upcoming film Emancipation, Will confessed: "That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. There's many nuances and complexities to it, but at the end of the day I just, I lost it.

"I understand how shocking that was for people. I was gone. That was a rage that had been bottled up for a really long time," he said.

Will then added: "It was a lot of things.

"It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother, you know? And all of that just bubbled up in that moment." 

