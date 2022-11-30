Hailey Bieber lands a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Hailey Baldwin Bieber has made it to the coveted Forbes 30 Under 30 list. after she founded her skincare brand, Rhode.

The model, 26, founded her brand in 2020 but it didn’t launch until June 2022.

Forbes made the announcement via its social media about Hailey making the list.

"For @haileybieber, 26, the jump from model to mogul has been both a natural evolution and an unexpectedly exciting new chapter. After years of lending her image to other people’s brands, and after the pandemic shuttered catwalks and gave Bieber enough free time to think about longer-term goals, she realized she wanted to go beyond a normal licensing deal. Read more at the link in the bio. #ForbesUnder30," the caption read.

In an interview with Forbes after the launch of her brand in 2020, Hailey revealed that it felt good to start her own brand after lending her face and beauty expertise to other brands.

“I think my favourite part of this whole entire process is the creative process. And I get to be in charge of the creative process," she shared in her cover story with the outlet.

“A lot of the time I've lent my name and my face to other people's creative process, and I think that actually has helped me develop mine in a lot of ways. It feels very empowering to be the one that is in charge.”

Since its debut, the line has racked up a waitlist 700,000 people long, Forbes claims, and the model and beauty mogul told the outlet that her company is "on track" to hit an eight-figure revenue this year, according to People.

According to Insider, the debut collection included three luxury products at affordable prices ($16-$29) all designed to leave your skin feeling hydrated and looking dewy.

In September, Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment took home the honours for Allure's Best Lip Balm (Untinted). “It's not about how many lip balms are rolling around at the bottom of your bag, it's about which ones you'll find there. Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment leaves lips pillowy soft, thanks to cupuaçu and shea butters," Allure staff wrote of the uber-popular lip product, which retails for $16 and gives lips the glossy, glazed look Bieber is famous for.

The skincare brand owner celebrated the win with a cake sent by Allure to her.