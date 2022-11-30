Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022
Mnet Asian Music Awards disclosed the Day 1 winner’s list of artists 2022 on Tuesday.
The first day of the awards ceremony took place on November 29 at Osaka’s Kyocera Done in Japan.
The ceremony honored the music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, and October 21, 2022.
The Day 1 ceremony was attended by many K-pop bands like Stray Kids, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, Nmixx, Kep1er, Jeon Somi ,and many more.
Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS
Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE, TXT
Favorite New Artist: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, Kep1er
Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids
Favorite Asian Artist: JO1