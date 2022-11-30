 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Web Desk

Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Mnet Asian Music Awards announces winner's list for 2022

Mnet Asian Music Awards disclosed the Day 1 winner’s list of artists  2022 on Tuesday.

The first day of the awards ceremony took place on November 29 at Osaka’s Kyocera Done in Japan.

The ceremony honored the music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, and October 21, 2022.

The Day 1 ceremony was attended by many K-pop bands like Stray Kids, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, Nmixx, Kep1er, Jeon Somi ,and many more.

Check out the full list of winners of Day 1:

Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE, TXT

Favorite New Artist: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, Kep1er

Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids

Favorite Asian Artist: JO1

