Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are HAVING a baby?

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are set to give their fans good news as the power couple is expecting their first child, per Pinkvilla.

The report cited a source close to the couple that the beloved duo reached London in October when they broke the news to their friends and family.

The star couple had been dating each other for quite some time. However, the pair got the short end of the stick of the age difference.

Further, the Munni Badnaam performer is co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan, who is also set to join the film industry.

Meanwhile, Moving In With Malaika will officially mark her digital debut. . Previously, the plan was to get Arora sisters, Malaika & Amrita, on the show. Still, it seems Malaika will be spilling the beans about her personal life. 


