Prince Harry sees a ‘way back into’ the Royal Family but will ‘cost millions’

Prince Harry has reportedly been handed a way back into the Royal Family but it involves ‘millions of dollars’ worth of sacrifice.



Royal author Phil Dampier brought this insight to light during an interview with The Sun.

He started by listening out instances where King Charles 'clearly' extended an olive branch to the couple and claimed, “Charles has already offered an olive branch to Harry by mentioning him in his first-ever address to the nation when he became King. I’m sure he’s also offered olive branches privately and I’m sure he’s been invited to Sandringham for the festive season.”

“He’s clearly not going to come home for Christmas and I’m sure Charles will be very upset by that and the fact that his olive branches have been rejected."

Before concluding Mr Dampier also added, "It would have been extremely difficult for Harry to rip up his Netflix contract and lose millions of dollars but that’s what he should have done to mend the relationship with his dad.”