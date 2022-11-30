Meghan Markle ‘learned so much’ through Archetypes podcast

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has "learned so much" through her podcast series.



The 41-year-old duchess has interviewed a host of big-name stars on 'Archetypes', including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling and Paris Hilton, and the experience has taught her some important life lessons.

She shared: "The guests I've had join me have been so generous with their time and vulnerable in sharing their stories. And I found that in listening, really listening, I learned so much - about them, of course, but also about myself.

"Finding common ground and discovering that people that come from different worlds and have different life experiences still share so many of the same feelings. I learned how much more similar we are than different."

Meghan - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 17 months, with Prince Harry - learned a lot about a variety of issues through recording the Spotify podcast.

And the former Suits actress - who married Harry in 2018 - "loved" the experience.

She said on the latest episode of the podcast: "I don't identify as ever wanting to dumb myself down. But in talking to Paris Hilton about the label 'bimbo', I learned that she didn't either.

"Mariah taught me about her definition of being a diva. We celebrated the choice to be single with Mindy, and we talked about business and the B-word, how our mental health is weaponized against us, the pressures we feel to be a wife and a mom.

"The loaded misconception that often comes with being a woman of colour and the courage that it takes to step out and speak up, even when it puts everything on the line. I learned so much. And I loved it." (Reuters)