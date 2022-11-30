 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Sohai Ali Abro shares video montage of daughter 'Sashana Noreen Mohammad'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Sohai Ali Abro married cricketer Shehzar Mohammad in 2021
Sohai Ali Abro married cricketer Shehzar Mohammad in 2021 

Pakistan actress Sohai Ali Abro has finally shared a rare glimpse of her daughter Sashana Noreen Mohammad.

The actress, taking it to her Instagram, shared a video montage of her daughter which carried all the adorable moments of the baby girl with her mother (Sohai) and father (Shehzar).

Through the post, Sohai shared how she feels embracing this beautiful journey of motherhood. She wrote: “Sashana Noreen Mohammad. My only sunshine. Hearts have never been fuller! They were right. There’s no feeling in the world like this. The sweetest girl came into our world and she’s changing everything for the better. Thank you Allah for blessing us with the sweetest.”

One of the talented actors Sohai Ali Abro got married to first class cricketer and trainer Shehzar Mohammad in 2021.

On the work front, Sohai is known widely for her outstanding performance in numerous films like Nadeem Baig’s Jawani Phir Nahi Aani and Motorcycle Girl. She was last seen in drama Prem Gali opposite actor Farhan Saeed.

