Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about dealing with box office failures

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Nawazuddin Siddiquis last three films Photograph, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Heropanti 2 failed terribly at the box office
Nawazuudin Siddiqui recently opened about dealing with back to back flops, says it doesn't bother him when his films fail.

Siddiqui last three films Photograph, Motichoor Chaknachoor and Heropanti 2 didn’t earn well at the box office. Heropanti 2, that also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in vital roles, earned only INR 24 crore at the local box office.

Nawaz, despite experiencing consecutive flops, stand firm in the industry. He says: “Picture chale na chale, lekin Nawazuddin Siddiqui toh chalega.”

The Sacred Games actor says: “I never give up. I never shy away from working hard. The rest also depends on whether or not I’m doing my work with honesty. More often than not, there are so many reasons that a film doesn’t work at the box office. Maybe the direction is not so good. We never blame any director when a film flops at the box office. We always put the blame on actors, saying, ‘Iss actor ki film flop ho gayi.”

Nawazuddin rested his case by saying: “For example, when a star like Shah Rukh Khan, who has a massive fan following around the world, comes on board a film, he literally serves those fans on a platter to the director. If the film still doesn’t work despite all of that then it’s not Shah Rukh Khan’s fault because wo toh thaali mein itni saari audience de raha hai na director ko. This clearly means that either the director or the story is at fault. Nobody blames them. So, I’m not really bothered about all these things.”

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Haddi, reports HindustanTimes.

