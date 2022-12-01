 
entertainment
By
BTS receive MAMA Platinum Award: Become the first Korean Band ever to receive the honor

BTS becomes the first Korean band ever to receive MAMA Platinum Award
BTS bagged MAMA Platinum Award which is a new category for artists who have won all four Daesangs (awards) at once for MAMA. 

BTS won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year in 2019 and didn’t stop. They have won these awards for four years in a row.

Right after the win, Twitter erupted with reactions and congratulatory messages from fans all over the globe. BTS has a pretty solid fan base which is why every time they bring an award home, the fans go crazy.

Previously, BTS also won Top 10 Artist Award at 2022 Melon Music Awards which was their 7th consecutive year of winning. They have also won Yogibo in a row except for year 2018.

On the work front, BTS artists went on a tour recently with no decided destinations. Right now they are exploring their identities as solo musicians and working on new music on their own. BTS’s member Jungkook performed at FIFA Worldcup Opening Ceremony.

