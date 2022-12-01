 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Bruce Lee's biopic in the works: Ang Lee to direct and son to play the icon

Martial arts icon Bruce Lee's biopic is in the works as Oscar-winning director, Ang Lee is all set to helm it.

On November 30, Variety reported that Bruce Lee's biopic is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

Ang Lee, known for Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain, will serve as the director and his son Mason Lee will play the legendary Chinese martial arts legend.

Dan Futterman, known for writing Capote and Foxcatcher, will adapt the script for the movie 

Lawrence Grey, Shannon Lee, Ang Lee, Ben Everard, and Brian Bell will produce the movie.

Ang Lee recently said in a statement, "Accepted as neither fully American nor Fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Gung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema." 

He further said, "I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality."

Bruce Lee made his long-lasting presence in Hollywood and the global cinemas as an actor, director, and martial arts expert.

Lee's movies, Fist of Fury, Enter the Dragon and The Way of the Dragon, as well as the TV series The Green Hornet, made martial arts popular among the global youth in the late 1960s and early ’70s.


