Thursday Dec 01 2022
Shah Rukh Khan discloses he’s concluded Saudi ‘shooting schedule’ for Dunki: Watch

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan has recently finished the Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki shooting schedule in Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, the King Khan took to Instagram and posted a video in which he could be seen informing his fans about the “wrap up schedule” of the movie.

Not only that, SRK also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and the entire team for making it possible.

In the video, the Kal Ho Na Ho star could be seen standing in front of a scenic view, looking dapper in a black coat over a blue round-neck tee and black shades.

The Zero actor began the video, saying, “There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi.”

“So, I want to thank Raju sir, Abhijat, Manosh and the rest of the cast and crew for making it lovely,” he continued.

SRK gave his special thanks “to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements and the warm hospitality”.

“So, a very big Shukran (Thank you) to all and God bless you,” as the actor could be heard saying, “On to the red sea festival.”

Captioning the post, the 57-year-old wrote, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth…”

Within few hours, the post garnered over 1.2 million likes whereas the actor’s fans were ecstatic to see a glimpse of their favourite star.

One user said, “How u look so good all the time.” Another added, “Badshah for a reason.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will next be seen in Pathaan and Jawan, which will release next year.

