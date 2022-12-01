Kim Kardashian rejects Balenciaga new campaign amid children row

Kim Kardashian has reportedly ditched her latest partnership campaign with Balenciaga.



The 41-year-old has decided to back out from her upcoming project with the brand and has outrightly refused any association after Balenciaga's scandalous campaign featuring children, reports TMZ.

This comes after the mother-of-four turned to her Instagram Stories this week and slammed the brand over their latest campaign.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society - period."

She continued: "I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

