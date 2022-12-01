 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian rejects Balenciaga new campaign amid children row

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Kim Kardashian has reportedly ditched her latest partnership campaign with Balenciaga.

The 41-year-old has decided to back out from her upcoming project with the brand and has outrightly refused any association after Balenciaga's scandalous campaign featuring children, reports TMZ.

 This comes after the mother-of-four turned to her Instagram Stories this week and slammed the brand over their latest campaign.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society - period."

She continued: "I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland, Zendaya to hide engagement until '5-year anniversary?'

Tom Holland, Zendaya to hide engagement until '5-year anniversary?'
Prince Harry and Meghan's bid to overshadow Kate and William's US visit foiled?

Prince Harry and Meghan's bid to overshadow Kate and William's US visit foiled?

Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row

Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift are named Spotify’s most-streamed artists of 2022

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift are named Spotify’s most-streamed artists of 2022
Louis Theroux expresses his desire to interview Elon Musk

Louis Theroux expresses his desire to interview Elon Musk
Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel nominates herself as administrator of his estate

Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel nominates herself as administrator of his estate
Rita Ora speaks out being the ‘other woman’ in Jay Z and Beyonce’s relationship

Rita Ora speaks out being the ‘other woman’ in Jay Z and Beyonce’s relationship
Brendan Fraser notes his ‘autistic’ son has inspired his character in The Whale

Brendan Fraser notes his ‘autistic’ son has inspired his character in The Whale
Meghan Markle breaks her silence on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Here's why

Meghan Markle breaks her silence on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Here's why
Rita Ora gives a peek into a postage stamp featuring her face on 32nd birthday: Pics

Rita Ora gives a peek into a postage stamp featuring her face on 32nd birthday: Pics
Hundreds of Americans gather to see Kate Middleton and Prince William in rain

Hundreds of Americans gather to see Kate Middleton and Prince William in rain

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79