 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Ngozi Fulani slammed for supporting Meghan and Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Ngozi Fulani slammed for supporting Meghan and Harry

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from.

Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday.

Ms Fulani, said she was "totally stunned" by Prince William's godmother's comments.

The palace described the remarks as "unacceptable and deeply regrettable".

Shortly after Lady Sussan tendered an apology, pro-monarchy experts and journalists questioned Ngozi's controversial commentary on royal family and sought explanation over her past statements.

"While it’s terrible Ngozi was made to feel uncomfortable at Buckingham Palace, it is surely the duty of any journalist to point out she has previously accused Charles and Camilla of “domestic violence” towards Meghan. A shocking unproven claim," sais journalist Dan Wootton.

Ngozi Fulani slammed for supporting Meghan and Harry


More From Entertainment:

'Prince William and Kate Middleton flying into a perfect storm'

'Prince William and Kate Middleton flying into a perfect storm'
Meghan Markle 'ruthless' nature and 'horrible' personality unveiled by author

Meghan Markle 'ruthless' nature and 'horrible' personality unveiled by author
King Charles in 'problem' as Meghan Markle chooses 'harder road' on Christmas

King Charles in 'problem' as Meghan Markle chooses 'harder road' on Christmas
Meghan Markle 'gleeful' after reminding Andy Cohen of first meeting

Meghan Markle 'gleeful' after reminding Andy Cohen of first meeting
Tom Holland, Zendaya to hide engagement until '5-year anniversary?'

Tom Holland, Zendaya to hide engagement until '5-year anniversary?'
Jennifer Lopez recalls her least favourite fashion moment from the '90s

Jennifer Lopez recalls her least favourite fashion moment from the '90s
Kim Kardashian rejects Balenciaga new campaign amid children row

Kim Kardashian rejects Balenciaga new campaign amid children row
Prince Harry and Meghan's bid to overshadow Kate and William's US visit foiled?

Prince Harry and Meghan's bid to overshadow Kate and William's US visit foiled?

Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row

Prince William, Kate, in US for visit overshadowed by new race row