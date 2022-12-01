 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Harry planning revenge plot on Camilla?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

File Footage

Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly been carrying out Princess Diana's revenge from Queen Camilla.

An inside source close to Radar Online brought this admission to light.

According to the outlet, “The Princes have grown to hate Camilla,” and thus “they want to destroy their father's love for her — and at the moment their plan is working.”

They also went on to note how the “boys’ meddling” was what contributed to them “having terrible trouble.”

Especially since Princess Diana also shared similar sentiments and “saw Camilla as the source of everything that had gone wrong in her life.”

“She believed she could have kept her marriage together if only 'that woman' had stepped out of her family circle.”

While the duo have remained cordial with their step-mother over the years, prior interviews hint towards a clash, one of which was caught by a reporter in 2000 where Prince William claimed, "Why is this woman trying to replace our mother?" when "She can never take our mother's place and she shouldn't even try."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, William attempt to recreate Prince Harry, Meghan’s viral photo

Kate Middleton, William attempt to recreate Prince Harry, Meghan’s viral photo
Lady Susan Hussey 'thrown under the bus' for Royal family image

Lady Susan Hussey 'thrown under the bus' for Royal family image
BTS J-Hope, Jin pull out a funny gig at MAMA Award 2022

BTS J-Hope, Jin pull out a funny gig at MAMA Award 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton have unpleasant moment at recent royal outing

Prince William, Kate Middleton have unpleasant moment at recent royal outing
Buckingham Palace using 'speedy apology' to save Prince William US tour

Buckingham Palace using 'speedy apology' to save Prince William US tour
Will Smith getting a pass over Oscars slapgate because of his ‘skin color’?

Will Smith getting a pass over Oscars slapgate because of his ‘skin color’?
'The Lord of the Rings' star declares 'Rings of Power' shouldn't be made

'The Lord of the Rings' star declares 'Rings of Power' shouldn't be made
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with ‘beautiful women’ amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with ‘beautiful women’ amid Gigi Hadid dating rumours

Ben Affleck slams Netflix, calls it an 'assembly line'

Ben Affleck slams Netflix, calls it an 'assembly line'

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s guests turn down invites as race row erupts

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s guests turn down invites as race row erupts
New picture of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie leaked

New picture of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie leaked
Prince William, Kate Middleton do not need 'touches' to 'over-sell' love

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not need 'touches' to 'over-sell' love