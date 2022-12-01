 
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega hopes for Season 2 ‘to be darker’

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega hopes for Season 2 ‘to be darker’

Netflix stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday and she wants the series to go darker next season. 

During a promotional interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star of the show, along with Gwendoline Christie and Luis Guzmán.

The first season of the series follows the titular Wednesday on a mission solve a murder that happened 20 years ago when her parents attended Nevermore Academy. Now that she is enrolled in the school and discovers the case, the sleuth is now adamant to solve the gory and unnatural murders happening around the school.

“I kind of want her to be darker,” Ortega said. “I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of a competitiveness. Kind of, 'Man, how's this guy doing this?’”

She continued, “I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero.”

The eight-episode first season dropped in November, filled with Wednesday Addams’ dry, sarcastic humour, as well as a seemingly unsolvable murder mystery and plenty of monsters for the pigtailed Nevermore Academy student to hunt down.

However, things are not as they seem to be as they seem as director Tim Burton steers the story in his fashion.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix and has even toppled Stranger Things as the most watched series in its first week of release.

