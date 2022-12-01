 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa says she ‘didn’t like’ rumours regarding her Qatar World Cup performance

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Dua Lipa says she ‘didn’t like’ rumours regarding her Qatar World Cup performance
Dua Lipa says she ‘didn’t like’ rumours regarding her Qatar World Cup performance

Dua Lipa discussed the speculations regarding her performance in the controversial World Cup held in Qatar saying she was unhappy with the rumours.

The Sweetest Pie singer said that she has nothing against the country but the speculations that she will perform at the event did not sit well with her as it “goes against my beliefs.”

In an interview with Variety, Lipa said, “The World Cup is a really unique opportunity to hold Qatar to account.”

“They made pledges on human rights when they signed the deal for the World Cup that have not been satisfactorily met on migrant workers’ rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and freedom of expression.

“What kind of message does it send if these pledges mean nothing?” she added.

Clarifying her stance, the singer said she has “nothing against Qatar”, but “I didn’t like being amongst speculation that I was going to perform for something that really goes against my beliefs.”

This comes after Lipa took to Instagram to rubbish the rumours about her performance in the World Cup while also hitting at Qatar over its human rights record.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham recalls wearing ‘wrong designer’ to fashion event

Victoria Beckham recalls wearing ‘wrong designer’ to fashion event
Netflix unveils official trailer for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries

Netflix unveils official trailer for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries
Meghan Markle makes failed attempt to mar Kate Middleton's US visit?

Meghan Markle makes failed attempt to mar Kate Middleton's US visit?
Piers Morgan calls for ‘full investigation’ of Buckingham Palace racism row

Piers Morgan calls for ‘full investigation’ of Buckingham Palace racism row
William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’

William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’
'I canceled my subscription': Israeli uproar over Netflix Palestinian film 'Farha'

'I canceled my subscription': Israeli uproar over Netflix Palestinian film 'Farha'
Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis

Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis
Jenna Ortega reacts to shocking plot twist on Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega reacts to shocking plot twist on Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Kate Middleton pays stunning tribute to Diana at first US visit in 8 years

Kate Middleton pays stunning tribute to Diana at first US visit in 8 years
Jennifer Lopez says she wants a sequel to Ben Affleck's 2003 movie 'Gigli'

Jennifer Lopez says she wants a sequel to Ben Affleck's 2003 movie 'Gigli'
Prince Harry getting ‘uncomfortable a wake-up call’

Prince Harry getting ‘uncomfortable a wake-up call’
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega hopes for Season 2 ‘to be darker’

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega hopes for Season 2 ‘to be darker’