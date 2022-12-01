Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster for action-packed film 'Pathaan': Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' is all set to hit theatres on January 25

Shah Rukh Khan has shared another poster for forthcoming action-packed film Pathaan.

Earlier today, SRK dropped a new poster through his Instagram handle and wrote: “Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.”

The poster shows the three superstars; Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh and John Abraham holding guns in their hands with intense look.

The new poster created a buzz on the internet with fans dropping heart emoticons to the exciting poster. One of the fans wrote: “Legend is back “whereas another one wrote: “King Khan’s comeback.”



Last month, Pathaan’s official teaser dropped on the special occasion of King Khan’s birthday.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to feature in Atlee’s Jawan next. Moreover, he will be collaborating for the first with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in upcoming film Dunki, reports PinkVilla.