 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster for action-packed film 'Pathaan': Take a look

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is all set to hit theatres on January 25
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' is all set to hit theatres on January 25

Shah Rukh Khan has shared another poster for forthcoming action-packed film Pathaan.

Earlier today, SRK dropped a new poster through his Instagram handle and wrote: “Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.”

The poster shows the three superstars; Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh and John Abraham holding guns in their hands with intense look.

The new poster created a buzz on the internet with fans dropping heart emoticons to the exciting poster. One of the fans wrote: “Legend is back “whereas another one wrote: “King Khan’s comeback.”

Last month, Pathaan’s official teaser dropped on the special occasion of King Khan’s birthday.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to feature in Atlee’s Jawan next. Moreover, he will be collaborating for the first with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in upcoming film Dunki, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn to make her acting debut?: Deets inside

Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn to make her acting debut?: Deets inside
Haroon Kadwani's 'RUPOSH' ranks no.1 on YouTube trending videos for 2022

Haroon Kadwani's 'RUPOSH' ranks no.1 on YouTube trending videos for 2022

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after fake news of Arora's pregnancy

Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic post after fake news of Arora's pregnancy

Shah Rukh Khan discloses he’s concluded Saudi ‘shooting schedule’ for Dunki: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan discloses he’s concluded Saudi ‘shooting schedule’ for Dunki: Watch
Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha gets a release date

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha gets a release date
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about dealing with box office failures

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about dealing with box office failures
Arjun Kapoor creates a reel on Hasan Raheem's Aisay Kaisay

Arjun Kapoor creates a reel on Hasan Raheem's Aisay Kaisay

Sohai Ali Abro shares video montage of daughter 'Sashana Noreen Mohammad'

Sohai Ali Abro shares video montage of daughter 'Sashana Noreen Mohammad'
Adnan Siddiqui calls out rendition of Ap Jaisa Koi

Adnan Siddiqui calls out rendition of Ap Jaisa Koi

Kriti Sanon's 'heart goes Dhak Dhak' as she dances with Madhuri Dixit: See video

Kriti Sanon's 'heart goes Dhak Dhak' as she dances with Madhuri Dixit: See video
Kartik Aaryan shares craziest thing a fan has done for him, regarded it as 'creepy'

Kartik Aaryan shares craziest thing a fan has done for him, regarded it as 'creepy'
Nora Fatehi impresses audience with her electrifying performance at FIFA 2022

Nora Fatehi impresses audience with her electrifying performance at FIFA 2022