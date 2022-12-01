 
Kanye West in talks with church pastor to relaunch Donda Academy

Kanye West is seemingly hoping to take another shot at his short-lived school Donda Academy as the rapper is in bid to launch it inside a local church in California.

According to reports, the hip-hop star is in talks with a pastor to finalise the deal soon after he launched the school earlier this year,

The official website of the rapper offered a program of “full school worship”, “core classes of language arts, math and science” and “enrichment courses including World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir and Parkour”.

The school, initially located in Simi Valley, was shut down on October 27 of this year, following Kanye’s recent outbursts of anti-Semitic hate speech.

However, TMZ recently reported that the Donda 2 hit-maker has met with the pastor, Ronald Nagin three times over the past month.

Ronald reportedly told the outlet that “he likes the fact it offers a bigger space with more classrooms and a sanctuary”.

