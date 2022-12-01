 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira turns heads as she joins Gerard Piqué to formalise child custody agreement

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Shakira stepped outside in style as she joined her estranged husband Gerard Piqué at the court on Thursday as they ratified their separation child custody agreement.

The exes announced their split in June after 11 years together, and last month said that they'd come to a suitable arrangement for their children Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine, after a 12-hour talk.

The former lovers signed the agreement in Barcelona, entering and exiting the court separately while flagged by their legal teams.

The Columbian singer looked stunning as she kept a low profile for the outing, opting for an all-black ensemble.

After recently starring in Burberry's glamorous festive campaign, the singer was seen carrying the British brand's £1,790 trench coat.

She teamed the garment with a plain black polo neck and wide-legged trousers that skimmed over a pair of platform-heel boots.

Her choice of accessory was controversial as she completed the look with a £675 Balenciaga bucket bag.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

There have been calls to boycott the brand after it found itself in the midst of a spiralling scandal over its use of sexualised images of children and references to child pornography.

The Barcelona star opted for a simple look as he paired a denim shirt with a black bomber jacket and skinny jeans.

Last month, Shakira and Gerard confirmed they had signed a child custody agreement to avoid them warring in court.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Harry slammed for using Kate Middleton, William in Netflix docuseries

Meghan Markle, Harry slammed for using Kate Middleton, William in Netflix docuseries
Why THIS London studio offering free Kanye West tattoo removal?

Why THIS London studio offering free Kanye West tattoo removal?
Kate Middleton, Prince William strike back at Meghan and Harry as PR battle continues

Kate Middleton, Prince William strike back at Meghan and Harry as PR battle continues
Kim Kardashian feels ‘sadness’ after finalizing divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian feels ‘sadness’ after finalizing divorce with Kanye West

Will Smith walks red carpet with Jada at 'Emancipation' premiere

Will Smith walks red carpet with Jada at 'Emancipation' premiere
Victoria, David Beckham turn heads as they step out in matching ensembles

Victoria, David Beckham turn heads as they step out in matching ensembles

Dominic West reacts to backlash he’s ‘too handsome to play Prince Charles’

Dominic West reacts to backlash he’s ‘too handsome to play Prince Charles’

Kanye West in talks with church pastor to relaunch Donda Academy

Kanye West in talks with church pastor to relaunch Donda Academy
Katie Price confesses she’s ‘single’ after cheating allegations

Katie Price confesses she’s ‘single’ after cheating allegations
Meghan Markle shows off black-and-white pregnancy photo with Lilibet

Meghan Markle shows off black-and-white pregnancy photo with Lilibet
Meghan Markle threats would make anyone 'feel under the danger all of the time'

Meghan Markle threats would make anyone 'feel under the danger all of the time'

Harry Styles tried to broke up with Olivia Wilde ‘multiple times’: ‘So done with drama’

Harry Styles tried to broke up with Olivia Wilde ‘multiple times’: ‘So done with drama’