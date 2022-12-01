Willow Smith steps outside in style as she supports father Will at 'Emancipation' premiere

Willow Smith stepped outside in style as she supported her famous father Will Smith at the premiere of his highly-anticipated new film Emancipation.

The 22-year-old singer/actress attended the red carpet in a classy black look at the premiere, held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California on Wednesday.

Willow was joined by her father Will Smith, mother Jada Pinkett Smith, half-brother Trey Smith and brother Jaden Smith at the red carpet event, the first since her father's infamous Oscars slap.

The Memories singer stepped out wearing a black vest that showed off her toned midriff, with her short black hair falling to her chin.

She accessorized with a number of rings on both hands while rocking a pair of unique black wide-legged pants.

The pants featured diamond-encrusted embellishments over butterfly frames over both her hips, and she completed her look with black boots.

Willow released her fifth studio album Coping Mechanism in October, with the singer opening up about the rock-centric album.

'I always love doing things on my terms and in my way and I knew that [exploring rock music] was just gonna be an extension of that,' she said of the album.