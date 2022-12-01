 
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
By
Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Shriya Saran calls 'Drishyam 2' an impression of the original film

Shriya Saran spoke about her recently released film Drishyam 2 in a recent interview and shared that her film is just an impression of the original Malayalam film and not its copy, as reported by IndiaToday.

Shriya said, "It's not a copy. I think it's an impression and it's a really good one. I mean, it's molded into a whole new story from where it left in the first one to here. It's a very beautiful progression and has a very strong original flavor."

He further added, "Ajay is such a fabulous actor. He has his own style. Tabu Ji is amazing. Actually, everyone came together and added their own flavor that kind of drive the film forward.”

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

