Mena Suvari opens up about struggling with postpartum depression ‘every day’

Thursday Dec 01 2022
Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Mena Suvari has recently broken her silence on suffering from postpartum depression “every day” even after giving birth to her son over a year ago.

The American Beauty actress appeared on a new episode of Rachel Bilson’s Broad Ideas podcast where she elaborated on the impact of motherhood on her mental health.

“I struggle with postpartum depression every day,” said the 43-year-old who welcomed her son Christopher in April 2021 with hubby Michael Hope.

The Loser actress continued, “I’m just getting my hormones tested next month, so yeah, it’s all very real. I deal with this every day.”

“It’s okay to have those emotions no matter what your circumstances are,” remarked the American Pie star.

Speaking about challenges, the American Reunion actress recalled, “I remember sitting on our balcony saying, ‘I have to get out of the house. I have to get out of the house.’ My husband, he said, ‘You can go. You can go for a walk.’”

“But I didn’t think I could. I still struggle with that. That I don’t need to be in [my son’s] face 24/7 to raise a good human being because of my fear. It’s a lot of work,” explained Mena

The actress added, “We're all trying to survive and do the best we can and we have to help one another... I'm trying not to [hide] too much. If I can take away some of the sadness for someone, I want to do that.”

“I'm willing to be that person because it breaks my heart to ever consider someone else going through a lot of what I've gone through. So, it kinda makes sense to give in. That's how I live my life,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mena has six new movies in the pipeline.

