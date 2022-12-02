Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need attention on a personal level’

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for craving drama and attention ‘on a personal level’.

Royal author and commentator Rebecca English made this admission in her brand-new piece for The Daily Mail.

She began by referencing an admission by an unnamed source who believes that the timing of the release did not go unnoticed by royal staff and that, “None of this is a surprise” for King Charles’ team.

For those unversed, the trailer promises the Sussexes’ own account, in their words since, “'When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

In reference to the PR warfare going on, another anonymous commentator believes, “One can only conclude this is a concerted publicity drive on their behalf to stoke up interest in this documentary and is designed to clash with the Wales' visit this week.”

Especially since “The prince and princess's high-profile trip to the States” has been arranged “to shine a light on community projects in Boston and the environmental crisis is being apparently used as a platform for the Sussexes to create the drama and attention they so clearly crave on a personal level, as well as content for the multi-million dollar deal they have signed since quitting as working royals.”

