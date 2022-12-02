Shakira sparks dating rumours with surf instructor: See pics

File Footage

Shakira seems to have moved on from her painful split from ex-partner Gerard Pique as she was seen getting close with her surf instructor.



As per a report by Marca Magazine, the Waka Waka hitmaker was spotted with her surfing instructor, Gorka Ezkurdia, by a beach.

In the pictures dropped by the outlet, the two can be seen standing close to each other. This is not the first time the duo has been captured together, according to the publication.





This comes after Shakira formally signed child custody agreement with her former partner Pique, who has given up to the singer’s wishes.

Pique has allowed their kids, Sasha and Milan, to relocate to Miami with their mother after an “intense” 12-hour meeting with Shakira.