Has Disney shelved ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

File Footage

Disney has no plans to make the sixth installment of the hit Johnny Depp starrer franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, a source close to the development revealed.

The insider made the revelation, claiming that since the Edward Scissorhands actor was dropped by the studio amid domestic abuse allegations, Disney has scraped the movie altogether.

“Johnny Depp is considered the face of the franchise,” the source said according to Fandomwire, “and since the studio dropped the actor following the accusations of domestic abuse, fans have also made it clear that they don’t want another film in the franchise without the Jack Sparrow actor.”

“This could be the reason Disney decided to scrap the spin-off. The studio could also cancel Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin’s reboot as not many updates about it are available,” the insider added.

However, no official statement from the entertainment studio have been released regarding the movie being shelved so far.



