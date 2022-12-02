Prince Harry reflects on ‘protecting’ his family in trailer for docuseries

Netflix on Thursday unveiled a long-awaited trailer for a six-part docuseries in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lift the lid on their lives in the royal family.



After months of speculation about the Liz Garbus-directed project, Netflix released a first-look teaser of the programme, titled Harry & Meghan, on Thursday.

Though exact details remain under wraps, the footage indicates Harry and Meghan will discuss their relationship and shock decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family and move to California in early 2020.

At one point, Liz asks Harry, "Why did you want to make this documentary?" to which he responds, "No one knows what's happening behind closed doors.".

The minute-long trailer, posted on Twitter, also features intimate photographs of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (AFP/Reuters)