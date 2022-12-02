Prince William facing ‘absolute disaster’ with race row at Buckingham Palace

file footage

Prince William is in for ‘absolute disaster’ once he heads back home to the UK, from his tour of the US, to a major race row at Buckingham Palace, a royal expert has said.



The Prince of Wales, and wife Kate Middleton, kicked off their US trip for the Earthshot Prize on Wednesday, November 30, just as news of his godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, being accused of racist remarks broke in the UK.

Lady Hussey subsequently resigned, and Prince William was also forced to issue an official statement, but royal commentator Jennie Bond thinks the issue is far from over for the Prince of Wales.

Talking to GB News, Bond revealed that she had met Lady Hussey many times, and that she always found her to be ‘very kind’.

“I've always found her to be courteous and to be kind. But clearly this is a disaster. This was a showcase event at Buckingham Palace about violence against women, and a woman who was invited to be there to celebrate the work that she has done has been made to feel violated,” Bond said.

She went on to reiterate, saying: “It is an absolute disaster and inexcusable as the palace has made clear.”

This comes as Prince William’s US trip is already being tipped to be a ‘disaster’, with the Lady Hussey race scandal closely followed by the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trailer for their Netflix docuseries.