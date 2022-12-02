 
Friday Dec 02 2022
Gerard Pique lawyer reveals if Shakira has refused her kids to meet his new flame

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Gerard Pique's attorney revealed if Shakira has refused to let their kids meet the sports star’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

The footballer's lawyer talked to the media after the exes formally signed the kids’ custody agreement at a family court in Barcelona as per Marca Magazine.

When asked if the Waka Waka singer included a clause in the agreement that her boys, Sasha and Milan, would not live with Marti, the attorney replied, "It is absolutely false, absolutely false.”

“Both will be able to see the children with their future partners without any problem. It is an information that has run around and does not conform to reality," the lawyer added.

Ever since the former couple announced their separation, social media users have been speculating that Marti was the reason behind the duo’s split.

However, neither Shakira nor Pique have disclosed the reason behind their shocking separation.

